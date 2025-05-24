Liam Keen's and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liam Keen

He named a team that offered lots of chances to fringe players and ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday.

I'm predicting another six changes and for Pereira to select his strongest possible side.

Jose Sa was completely rested on Tuesday, while Dan Bentley made some errors as his replacement.