Liam Keen's and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs Brentford
Vitor Pereira surprised many of us by making six changes on Tuesday as Wolves fell to defeat against Crystal Palace.
Liam Keen
He named a team that offered lots of chances to fringe players and ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday.
I'm predicting another six changes and for Pereira to select his strongest possible side.
Jose Sa was completely rested on Tuesday, while Dan Bentley made some errors as his replacement.