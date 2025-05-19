Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs Crystal Palace
Wolves have two games remaining and their final away fixture of the season sees them travel to take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.
Liam Keen
I fully expect Vitor Pereira to play his strongest starting XI in both games and not hand any players an opportunity he feels they haven't earned.
As a result, I am predicting just one change from the team that lost to Brighton last time out.
Jose Sa in goal and the back five are unlikely to change. Rodrigo Gomes could get a chance at wing-back, but I don't think Pereira will make that switch.