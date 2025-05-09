Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs Brighton
Wolves' winning run came to an end at Manchester City last week but they now turn their focus to Brighton at Molineux.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From the team that started at the Etihad I am predicting one change, providing the replacement is fit enough to start.
Jorgen Strand Larsen missed the City match with a slight groin issue but he has been back in training this week and could be involved against the Seagulls.
Liam Keen
I am predicting he will come straight back into the starting XI, replacing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, while Marshall Munetsi and Matheus Cunha will keep their place alongside Larsen.