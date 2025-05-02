Wolves boss salutes players following narrow defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves hit the post twice through Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde missed a golden chance to put the visitors ahead in the first half.

"I thought it was a very good game tactically and technically. I saw in my team the spirit I want to see, mentality to compete until the last minute, trying to score," said Pereira.

"Some moments we need to defend because we face a strong team. But I'm very proud of my players and my team and the supporters, just the result.

"I think if I ask before the game to put the post out a little bit we score two goals."

Jorgen Strand Larsen missed the game with a slight groin injury, but Pereira is hopeful the Norwegian international will be in contention for the visit of Brighton next weekend.

"It’s not serious. We tried yesterday in the last training to come to play but he didn’t feel well.

"We had a conversation with the medical department and we decided to not take the risk."

Wolves staff and players gathered in front of the fans to a standing ovation following the defeat with Pereira quick to explain the meaning.

"We have a good connection. It is because we are proud of ourselves and for sure they must be proud of our work.

"We can’t control the result because that’s impossible, but we can control our attitude.

"We can lose a game but we can’t lose our mentality, commitment and today I’m proud because I watch everything on the pitch."