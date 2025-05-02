Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That means Vitor Pereira's team selection should be straightforward and I predict no changes to the team that beat Leicester, despite the temptation to try out different players before the end of the season.

Jose Sa should start in goal with a settled back five in front of him.

Rodrigo Gomes' goal and performance last time out would make him the best contender to come in, but I predict he will be on the bench.

The midfield should pick itself with Andre and Joao Gomes, while I also cannot see any changes further forward.

Marshall Munetsi has been supporting Jorgen Strand Larsen effectively, while Matheus Cunha was brilliant against Leicester and he is too good to be dropped.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pablo Sarabia are contenders from the bench, but I predict they will not start.