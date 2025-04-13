Shropshire Star
Close

Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings vs Spurs as three get 9's

Nathan Judah rates the Wolves players following their 4-2 win over Spurs at Molineux, a result that sees them move up to 16th.

By Nathan Judah
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Jose Sa - 6

Strong save to deny Bissouma in the first half, will be slightly disappointed conceding the second, but a decent showing overall

Nelson Semedo - 6

Another decent showing from the Wolves captain, but made a hash defending a ball that led Tel to pull a goal back for Spurs 

Matt Doherty - 7

Dependable as ever, nothing flashy, but two very good blocks and looks at home in a back three, off at HT with injury.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 9

He looks like he's played in the Premier League for a decade. Absolutely masterful display in the centre - one of the signings of the season

Toti - 7

Another assured display at the back from the Portuguese international, linked well with Ait Nouri and covered smartly when the wing-back was on the attack.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 9

Ait-Nouri's best game of the season and it wasn't particularly close. Buoyed by the opening goal, his all round game was superb plus assist for Larsen.

Andre - 8

We've come to expect high levels week in, week out from Andre. Bossed the centre of the park and didn't give Spurs a sniff - an absolute rock.

Joao Gomes - 9

Another excellent display by the Brazilian international. All energy, used the ball very well and constantly tracked back when needed 

Marshall Munetsi - 7  

Ran all day long and acted as a great decoy for Larsen to excel. Playing a key role in Pereira's system and looks an integral first team talent. 

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6 

Bright start, put in two excellent crosses, but was hindered by a leg injury that he couldn't shake off and replaced in first-half

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 8

Five goals in four games for the Norwegian international and he won't get an easier chance. A threat throughout and could have had more.

Subs: Sarabia 7 (for Bellegarde) S.Bueno 6 (for Doherty) Cunha 8 (for Ait-Nouri) R.Gomes 6 (for Strand Larsen) Hwang (for Joao Gomes)

Similar stories
Most popular