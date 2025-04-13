Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings vs Spurs as three get 9's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 6

Strong save to deny Bissouma in the first half, will be slightly disappointed conceding the second, but a decent showing overall

Nelson Semedo - 6

Another decent showing from the Wolves captain, but made a hash defending a ball that led Tel to pull a goal back for Spurs

Matt Doherty - 7

Dependable as ever, nothing flashy, but two very good blocks and looks at home in a back three, off at HT with injury.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 9

He looks like he's played in the Premier League for a decade. Absolutely masterful display in the centre - one of the signings of the season

Toti - 7

Another assured display at the back from the Portuguese international, linked well with Ait Nouri and covered smartly when the wing-back was on the attack.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 9

Ait-Nouri's best game of the season and it wasn't particularly close. Buoyed by the opening goal, his all round game was superb plus assist for Larsen.

Andre - 8

We've come to expect high levels week in, week out from Andre. Bossed the centre of the park and didn't give Spurs a sniff - an absolute rock.

Joao Gomes - 9

Another excellent display by the Brazilian international. All energy, used the ball very well and constantly tracked back when needed

Marshall Munetsi - 7

Ran all day long and acted as a great decoy for Larsen to excel. Playing a key role in Pereira's system and looks an integral first team talent.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6

Bright start, put in two excellent crosses, but was hindered by a leg injury that he couldn't shake off and replaced in first-half

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 8

Five goals in four games for the Norwegian international and he won't get an easier chance. A threat throughout and could have had more.

Subs: Sarabia 7 (for Bellegarde) S.Bueno 6 (for Doherty) Cunha 8 (for Ait-Nouri) R.Gomes 6 (for Strand Larsen) Hwang (for Joao Gomes)