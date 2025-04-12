Wolves striker Matheus Cunha swiftly deletes cryptic social media post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian international then launched a series of barbed replies to Independent fan led channel Talking Wolves voicing his displeasure at the reporting of the now deleted post.

Cunha's original post on the eve of Wolves' clash with Spurs at Molineux read: 'Time to be happy, I will follow my dreams...so stay cool (wink emoji)'

The striker returns the the squad after a four-game ban following his sending off in the FA Cup penalty defeat at Bournemouth.

Matheus Cunha's deleted instagram post

However first team coach Vitor Pereira confirmed that Cunha would not return to the starting line-up following a run of one draw and three consecutive wins since his suspension.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract in January making him the highest paid player in Wolves' history. But the deal included a £62.5m minimum fee release clause that is widely expected to be activated by multiple clubs when the transfer window re-opens.

The cryptic post was quickly deleted, however the forward did reply on social media to Talking Wolves, seemingly not happy about the current situation.

He replied: "Do you know what you want? For people to not like me here, unfortunately I'm going to the field to solve the problem of your favourite club. I'm not here looking for alternatives to be someone important. Fans root for their own, they don't create misfortunes all the time."

Cunha's Instagram replies to reporting of original post

Cunha continued in a separate post: "Bro, is impossible, you have the same problem with me? HAHAHAHAH You want to understand everything I do, I'm going to end my marriage and marry you."

Wolves face Spurs tomorrow with Cunha expected to be on the bench, kick-off time is 2pm.