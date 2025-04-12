Vitor Pereira desperate for Wolves captain to extend stay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Semedo will become a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with lucrative moves to Europe, USA and Saudi Arabia.

But the Wolves head coach has revealed that he has spoken to the club and indicated his desire to keep the 31-year-old at Molineux.

"Nelson is fantastic, that's why we need to keep him," said Pereira.

"I have spoken to him and the club, but now they need to find the middle of the bridge.