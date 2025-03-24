Wolves star aiming for World Cup dream

Matt Doherty is dreaming of a trip to the World Cup finals with the Republic of Ireland after completing a half-century of senior caps.

The 33-year-old made his 50th appearance for his country in Sunday's 2-1 Nations League play-off victory over Bulgaria in Dublin, a landmark the Wolves defender feared he might never reach after a delayed start to his international career.

However, having seen Portugal confirm their place as top seeds in a group which also includes Ireland, Hungary and Armenia for the qualification campaign which gets under way in September, Doherty is desperate to end Ireland's wait to play tournament football for the first time since Euro 2016.

Doherty said: “That's the one thing you want to do the most. I have said it before, that feeling of playing for your country is just hard to match up to, what it does to the country, the fan base, everything, it brings everyone together.

“I can only imagine if we get to the World Cup in America, everyone's family following them around, the support we'd have over there in the stadiums.

“Potentially this campaign could be the last one, so it's something I would really like to do.”

Ireland have not made it to the World Cup finals since 2002 – they came close in 2010, when Thierry Henry's handball cost them their chance in South Africa – and they face another major test with Portugal hot favourites to top the group.

But last summer's end-of-season 3-0 friendly defeat aside, the Republic have more than made a fist of it against Cristiano Ronaldo and company in recent years – the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star scored twice at the death in Faro to turn defeat into victory in a World Cup qualifier in September 2021 and the return in Dublin ended goalless.

Doherty said: “I think in the group, there's not a huge amount to be fearful of. We should go in there full of confidence, really believing in ourselves. We have a real shot at this.”

The Wolves defender made no secret of his disappointment at being left out of some of Heimir Hallgrimsson's early squads as he considered his options, but rediscovering his best club form under Vitor Pereira, who has employed him on the right side of a back three, has restated his case eloquently.

Nevertheless, a man who did not make his international debut until the age of 26 did wonder if a 50th cap might prove elusive.

He said: “Obviously I am very happy to do that, very proud. It was something I was thinking about as I was getting closer, when I went past 45. Then you are not in a couple of camps and you think, 'do I get there?' Then you think, maybe get to 50 and then anything after that is a bonus.

“I started very late, so to get 50, I am very happy.”