Ivan Juric gives four-word response following Wolves defeat

Wolves ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a Jorgen Strand Larsen brace at St Mary's.

Southampton sit on nine points and are on track to beat Derby’s 11-point total – the lowest tally in a single Premier League campaign.

"We will go down," admitted Juric when asked whether the defeat was the final nail in the coffin for his side.

“It’s a tough moment for everybody, we were a lot more optimistic and now it’s difficult.

“We’re really disappointed. I don’t know what to say, there’s always something missing. We started good but we conceded after 20 minutes and it’s really hard.”

It was quite the turnaround in opinion from the Southampton boss following his bullish comments about Wolves in his pre-match press conference.

"I think that after this game, they (Wolves) will be a little less safe in the Premier League," said Juric.

The response gained a lot of traction from national media, local media and fans alike.

The gap between Southampton and 17th-placed Wolves is now 17 points with nine games remaining.