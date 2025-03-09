David Moyes gives honest five-word opinion on Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jack Harrison gave the visitors the lead just after the half-hour mark with an effort which deflected off Matt Doherty for his first goal of the campaign.

Everton’s advantage was short lived though, Marshall Munetsi opened his account for Wolves when he dispatched beyond Jordan Pickford to make it 1-1 before the break and both sides cancelled each other out in the second period.

A share of the spoils meant Wolves moved six points above the drop zone, while Everton climbed up into 14th.

The Toffees boss was delighted to take a point back to Merseyside.

He said: “I’m really pleased with a point. I don’t think we played our best tonight, but showed what the team has got in resilience.

“I don’t think Wolves created loads of chances, but were the better side. We stuck at it, but tonight was always going to be an incredibly difficult game with what Wolves are playing for and staying in the Premier League.

“They are probably fighting for those points so hard like we have been in recent games at Goodison (Park). I knew exactly how tough it would be.

“Overall, Wolves played well and I don’t think we gave up too may opportunities, but unfortunately that one they took.”

Wolves next face bottom club Southampton and will be looking on extending the gap further between 17th and the bottom three.