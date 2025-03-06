Wolves ask fans: should be bring Old Gold back?

The club will be 150 years old in 2027, and is consulting fans on their preferred colour for the kit for the celebratory 2026/27 season.

The club has played in various shades of gold over the decades, and supporters are being invited to vote on their preferred shade.

For the first nine years of their existence, Wolves played in blue-and-white stripes, although given the association with rivals West Bromwich Albion, it is unlikely there would be any great demand to return to that.

Wolves legend John Richards in the 1970s kit

But from 1889 onwards, the club have used various shades of gold and black, with three dominant shades emerging.

Most famous is Old Gold, the rusty brown gold colour which was used from 1931 to 1954, which they wore for their first league title win in 1954. A lighter, almost yellow colour was used in the early 1970s, before a darker, orange-gold was adopted in 1974, and retained until 1972.

Last month, club historian Peter Crump met with 40 fans' representatives to discuss the design of the new kit.

He said “All fans have different takes on what is their favourite shade of gold, but it was interesting to get the fans’ point of view and I hope those who were involved took something away from it as well. I’m really looking forwards to seeing the kits, but I understand that it’s a difficult one for SUDU as the providers and it’s difficult for the club, because it’s impossible to please everyone.”

Billy Wright wearing the famous Old Gold kit in 1954

Joe Poole, of kit manufacturer Sudu, said it was important to engage with fans to get a feel for the club.

He said initial designs will be presented to the club at the end of March.

"We are currently in the design phase of the ‘critical path’ and we will present our initial designs to the club at the end of March for sign off, before the sampling phase begins," he said.

"This is when we will share fabrics, colours, trims and swatches, so the club can see what it looks like if there was a print on it."

During the consultation evening, supporters discussed what they believed were the most memorable kits, the most important moments in the club's history and how these could be reflected in the anniversary shirt.

Russel Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing, added: “The 150th anniversary is such an important milestone for the club, so we wanted to make sure the kits we wear during that season are as well received by our fans as possible, while also being commercially viable.

“The supporters who took part were amazing and it was evident they’d come prepared and had several ideas to share with us – and they weren’t shy in coming forwards with their opinions.

“Now we will see what the Sudu team can create, but it would be great to engage with some of these supporters again to make sure we’re on the right track throughout the later stages of the process.”

Fans can have their say either through the Wolves mobile phone app, or by emailing fanservices@wolves.co.uk