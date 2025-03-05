Versatile star gives Wolves huge boost ahead of Everton clash

The versatile youngster has been out of action since the FA Cup win at Blackburn last month following inflammation to his pelvis that had developed over time.

But with Matheus Cunha facing at least a three-game suspension, the return of forward-thinking Gomes will be a huge boost.

“It’s very good to be back, to help the team. I’ve worked very hard during these two or three weeks to come back and I feel fit, I feel good, and I will do everything to help a team, to come back fitter and for this thing to not happen again," said the 21-year-old.

“I feel very happy because I love to practice. I love to practice with the guys and I enjoy it, because I love football. I love my job, so I love to practice every day and I’ve stayed two weeks on the gym, doing the things I needed to do to recover fast and to keep fit.

“When I would look out of the window and could see the guys practicing, it’s been a little sad, but now I'm back, I'm very happy, and I want to do everything to help the team.”

Gomes can play in many positions including wing-back on either flank or part of a front three and will be expected to feature this weekend as David Moyes' men travel to Molineux.

“It's frustrating because I want to play every game. I want to be there every game to help the team and I missed four games, and three of those games were away, so they were worse, because I always like to watch the games and I want to be there, to feel the environment, to be in the changing room, to feel the lads, and it was frustrating, but we did very good games.

“Against Bournemouth, they were very tough games that we did, but I think the team is good, and we are ready for Everton and go and win the game."