Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's predicted FA Cup Wolves XI vs Bournemouth

Wolves' rivals losing in midweek too may give the head coach some licence to play a strong team, but he will have to find the balance regardless, in order to win the game without taking many risks with his team selection.

However, some injuries also mean his options are limited in the changes he can make.

Liam Keen

One change I do expect to see is Sam Johnstone replacing Jose Sa. The back-up goalkeeper has played the last two FA Cup rounds and Pereira said he would play in the next one.

I'm also predicting Nasser Djiga will be given his full debut, while Pedro Lima could come in to give Nelson Semedo a rest.