Liam Keen comment: This has to be the turning point in Wolves’ campaign

Heading into the Brighton fixture bottom of the table with one point from eight games and having just suffered a heartbreaking late loss to Manchester City, Wolves needed something to inspire a kick-start to their season.

This comeback at the Amex needs to be that moment, if Wolves are to have any success this year.

With two huge fixtures at home to Crystal Palace and Southampton next, any failure to take advantage of this draw could be disastrous to Wolves’ season.

And if this moment fails to galvanise this Wolves team, then nothing will.

Set up in a back five, Wolves started the game relatively well. They created a big early chance that Tommy Doyle should have done better with and were defending well.

Brighton started to pick up some momentum and pushed Wolves back, causing them to defend deep.

Wolves were not expansive or exciting, but they limited Brighton’s clear chances, until a major error offered them an opening goal.

Jose Sa kicked the ball out of his hands straight into Ferdi Kadioglu, who fed Georginio Rutter, who then slipped in Danny Welbeck to finish.

It was a poor mistake that was easily avoidable and all of Wolves’ good defensive work was undone.

Albeit Wolves were decent defensively, they did offer next to nothing going forward.

Matheus Cunha was anonymous, Rayan Ait-Nouri was too deep and Jorgen Strand Larsen was getting beaten in every battle.