Tommy Doyle on his Wolves 'gamble' at Brighton

At 2-1 down in added time the Seagulls charged forward in a four-v-one in front of Wolves’ goal, but Doyle’s tremendous interception saw him release Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian arrived in the box and swept home a 93rd minute equaliser and Doyle admitted he needed to take a risk for a big reward.

“I know it sounds a little bit silly, but I kind of knew what he was going to do,” O’Neil said.

“It can be just as difficult for the guy with four players than it is for one, because you’re expected to make a pass.

“There’s an element of guessing, it was what I felt he was going to do, I gambled and it paid off.

“I’ve come out the other end with an assist and I’m really happy.”

Wolves fought back from 2-0 down to earn their second point of the season and Doyle was full of praise for the team’s grit.