Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as three get 8/10

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper had a good overall performance but made a major error for Brighton’s first goal, which has impacted his rating.

Nelson Semedo - 8

The defender is in fine form and was impressive with his one-v-one defending against Mitoma.

Santi Bueno - 7

Another solid display from Bueno, who was aggressive and physical as he continues to make improvements.

Craig Dawson - 8

Dawson led by example again with an impressive display. He was strong in the air and in the tackle.