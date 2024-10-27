Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as three get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Brighton.
Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper had a good overall performance but made a major error for Brighton’s first goal, which has impacted his rating.
Nelson Semedo - 8
The defender is in fine form and was impressive with his one-v-one defending against Mitoma.
Santi Bueno - 7
Another solid display from Bueno, who was aggressive and physical as he continues to make improvements.
Craig Dawson - 8
Dawson led by example again with an impressive display. He was strong in the air and in the tackle.