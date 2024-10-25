Jose Sa in fight for Wolves number one spot
Gary O’Neil has revealed the signing of Sam Johnstone lit a fire under Jose Sa as the Portuguese international fights to regain the Wolves number one spot.
Johnstone arrived in a £10million move from Crystal Palace at the end of the transfer window and played the next five games.
After some unconvincing performances Johnstone missed the defeat to Manchester City through a minor adductor injury and Sa stepped into his shoes with an impressive display, which O’Neil believes was spurred on by Johnstone’s arrival.
“When we brought Sam in I spoke about the fight for that position,” O’Neil said. “People fight for other positions and the goalkeeper is the same now.
“Bentley was always pushing Jose, but I think the arrival of Sam definitely sparked something in Jose.
“I saw a difference in training and a difference in his level of work.