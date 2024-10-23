Wolves striker challenged to improve fitness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The summer signing has impressed with three goals in eight Premier League games, but he has lasted 90 minutes just twice in that time.

O’Neil was forced to take off the tiring attacker against Manchester City at the weekend and the frustrated head coach has called for urgent improvement.

“Jorgen gave everything, but I’ve spoken to him a lot, he needs to get through longer than an hour before he looks tired,” O’Neil said.

“I’m sure I get criticised for taking centre-forwards off, but Jorgen in every game has run his race after 60, 65 minutes. He’s either got cramp or he doesn’t look the same.

“Whether it’s the change of league from Spain, whatever it is, it’s these little details because if Jorgen’s on, do we concede the goal from the corner? Does Jorgen help us from the corner? So little things like that are really, really important.