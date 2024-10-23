Liam Keen comment: Wolves' tactical change a success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Putting the VAR controversy to one side, Wolves’ performance was an improvement against a side with an embarrassment of riches.

Defensive decisions

Gary O’Neil hinted after the Brentford loss that he would switch to a back five and he did just that.

A defence that has looked leaky and shaky all season finally looked solid again, employing a low block against City.

The tactics allowed City to have the ball and then crowd them out in midfield and defence. It worked well and limited one of the world’s best teams to very little.