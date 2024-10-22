Jorgen Strand Larsen: Wolves' defeat hurts a lot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A gritty defensive performance looked set to bag Wolves a point at Molineux until City’s last-gasp winner.

Following the disastrous 5-3 defeat to Brentford before the international break, Larsen says Wolves will take the positives from their improved display despite recording seven losses in eight games.

He said: “It hurts a lot. We worked really good for 95 minutes and in some ways we deserved more.

“We know that City are going to have more of the ball, create chances and get momentum, but I think we defended well with the five. Then, at the end, when it’s 1-1 with one second left to play, you take a point home. But that’s football.

“That’s where we are at the moment, but we just have to take the good bits from it.

“I think the gaffer points it out well after the game that we have to take the positives. When we can perform like that against City for 95 minutes, we should be proud, and we have to take the positives, but the points matter and hopefully they will come soon.”

In their search for a first win of the season, Wolves travel to Brighton next before two crunch home games against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Larsen insists the players will now focus on those big games.

He added: “I was so tired when I came off, I couldn’t continue running. So, we gave it all, all of us.

“I want to be a part of the team, from the goalkeeper until every player that comes from the bench as well. I think that we could have deserved a little bit more.

“I feel like we bounced back from a really tough away game last time, we conceded five, we didn’t play that well.

“We were playing against the best team in the world, probably at the moment, so it’s difficult to play against them, but we have to take the positives, and now hopefully we can put those eight games behind us and look forward.

“There are 30 games more to play, and we’re going to be hungrier than ever.”