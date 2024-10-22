Dave Edwards: Wolves decision was correct, but where is the consistency?

The performance was excellent and to take Man City that far into the game and get undone by a VAR decision is frustrating.

My problem isn’t with them getting the wrong decision, because I think if that was the other way around I would expect it to be a goal for Wolves, but it’s more the consistency, which I get really frustrated with.

Gary O’Neil said after the game that they wanted clarification on the West Ham goal last year.

I was the commentator on that game and I think it should have been a goal at the time.

I think this is more substantial. Maybe he’s not quite as in line as Chirewa last season, but Bernardo Silva was closer to start with and he’s unbalanced Jose Sa.

As the ball has come to the box, he’s nudged into him and then he’s pulled away. That means that Sa’s got so many different things to contend with. As that ball is coming to the box he’s going to be aware of Silva.

He’s going to have to rebalance himself and all that’s happened in a split second. On VAR, they slow it down far too slow for the officials to go and look at it and make a really fair decision.

When they show it in full speed, you can see how quickly all that happens. That does affect Jose Sa’s decision-making.

I do think it probably should have been a goal. But after the explanation that we had last season, and even more so that the on-field decision was to overturn it, I think that’s completely wrong.