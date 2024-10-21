Man City attacker full of praise for 'top team' Wolves
Former Villa attacker Jack Grealish has heaped praise on 'top team' Wolves after Sunday's loss to Manchester City.
The England international was introduced as a second half substitute at Molineux to a chorus of boos, as City scored a controversial stoppage time winner.
Despite the result and his allegiance to Villa, Grealish was complimentary of Wolves' quality and is surprised to see them propping up the rest of the Premier League.
"Wolves are a top team, I don’t know how they are bottom of the league," Grealish said.