Gary O'Neil questions referee inconsistency after Wolves loss

John Stones’ 95th minute winner was originally chalked off before the decision was overturned with the help of VAR.

Last season, Wolves scored a late equaliser against West Ham but VAR ruled it out due to Tawanda Chirewa’s position near goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Against City, Bernardo Silva was in a very similar position on Jose Sa, prompting O’Neil to criticise the inconsistency in decision-making.

“I think there will be some small details and minutiae where you can make an argument either way if you really want to,” the head coach said.

“What sprung to me really quickly was the West Ham game last year where we sent clear evidence to the referees that Tawanda Chirewa wasn’t in the line of vision of the West Ham goalkeeper — he could see above him.

“And the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed that he could see the ball.

“The reason we were told it was still disallowed was that he was in close proximity to the goalkeeper.