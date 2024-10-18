Wolves boss looking for some 'punch' from exciting winger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The deadline day signing made his first Premier League start before the international break and will be hoping to keep his place against his former club Manchester City on Sunday.

After selling Pedro Neto in the summer, O’Neil hopes his compatriot Forbs can provide a similar spark in the top flight.

“The fact that we’ve had three midfielders in the team leaves us needing some real punch in attack,” O’Neil said.

“Carlos would definitely give us that and once he’s on there it’s up to him to show that he can give us that at Premier League level.