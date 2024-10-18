The Wolves pups hoping to make the main pack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alongside the plan to create players for the first team, the academy’s goal is also to create careers for players at all levels of the game.

Not every player with huge potential will go on to make it at Wolves or the highest level, but a select few of up-and-coming stars are the ones Wolves currently think have a great chance of making it.

Wes Okoduwa

The 16-year-old earned a lot of attention last season when he was named on the bench in the Premier League, aged just 15 at the time.

The right-back was an unused substitute for several top flight games and Wolves faced a fight to keep him this summer as Chelsea swooped for his signature.

Wes Okoduwa (Getty)

But the England youth player turned down the London side to sign on as a first year scholar at Wolves and has regularly played for the under-21s this season.

For his age, he is physically suited to the modern game and has impressed with his athletic ability.