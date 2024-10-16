Dave Edwards: Wolves must make most of the run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It will have been a welcome break for them after what has been a tough start to the season.

Results have been very difficult, and points have been hard to come by.

The international boys will have gone away and they will have had a fresh environment.

I always used to think it helped me personally when things were tough at Wolves. I would go away with Wales for 10 days and come back re-energised, ready to go at the challenge again.

So hopefully, that is the same for the lads who have been away, and it will have given Gary O’Neil time on the training pitch for the boys who are still there to work on what is going to be a really tough game against Manchester City.

The games will start to come thick and fast and this is their last break where they can get a lot of tactical work into the players who are at the club at the moment.