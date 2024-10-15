Exclusive: Wolves new boy reveals how he wants to thank fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 20-year-old arrived in a late deadline day deal this summer, arriving on loan from Ajax with the option of purchasing him permanently for €13.5million.

Gary O'Neil was keen to make that late move for the 20-year-old, with the idea of bringing a different dynamic to the Wolves squad.

Since losing Pedro Neto in the summer, Wolves were without a direct wide replacement. They needed someone who is on the front foot, exciting and aggressive with a skilful left foot.

Although he is young and will need time to adapt, Forbs is just that. His experience is limited and he is raw, but he has bags of talent.

"I'm very happy to be back in England," Forbs told the Express & Star.

"Since I've joined Wolves the players have been great, treated me like family and I feel at home. I'm happy.

"Wolves are in the Premier League, have talented players and I like their style of play.

"It's a new challenge, new beginnings and one I wanted to take.

"It's nice that they believe in my skills and abilities.

"Everyone is family and they have welcomed me very nicely. I get along with everyone, it wasn't a problem to fit in.

"The captain Mario has helped me the most, but everyone has been top.

"They've told me about their journeys and it's nice to know your team-mates."