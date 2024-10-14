Wolves striker earns praise but backed to get even better

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian has been one of Wolves' shining lights in a poor start to the season, with three goals in seven Premier League games.

He has mvoed to play out on the left of a front three to accommodate three midfielders of late, but O'Neil is delighted with Cunha's on and off the ball work.

"Probably his best area on the pitch in possession is when he's tucked in off the left side," O'Neil said.

"Depending on the opposition and out of possession roles, we've had to move him around a little bit.