Liam Keen: Three who could come in from the cold for Wolves

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has already hinted that a switch to a back five could be in the offing. But this squad has more strength in depth than previous seasons, despite the sales of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto.Several players have seen their minutes limited and in order to change Wolves’ fortunes, they could be in line for a chance.

Tommy Doyle

Of Doyle’s five Premier League appearances this season, he has yet to start a game. Considering the disastrous performance against Brentford in the last fixture, which saw talented midfielders struggle, Doyle should be knocking O’Neil’s office door down demanding an opportunity.

Although Andre, Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes are all quality midfielders, the latter two have been out of form of late.

Doyle, in comparison to the other three, possesses qualities that the others cannot boast.

The 22-year-old’s technical ability outweighs that of his counterparts, with his range and weight of passing.

He is capable of dictating a game and giving Wolves greater control over their opponents.