Dan McNamara so proud at a derby day to remember for Wolves

The visitors were ruthless with four goals in either half to dispatch of Albion in National Northern Premier action. The statement scoreline lifted Wolves top of the table.

Charlotte Greengrass led the way with a four-goal haul and McNamara was proud to extend Wolves’ winning run over their rivals to 11 games – and in doing so show a ruthless streak to record an afternoon to remember against a dispirited Baggies.

“The girls showed what they are all about, there is an added pressure every time the derby comes around with the record we hold,” McNamara said.

“So to come here and execute the game plan like they have and perform at the level, they were superb. Obviously to come away with an 8-0 win – I don’t think many teams will do that.

“We’ve got to enjoy it, another huge memory and one we’ll enjoy. We knew they’d probably take a draw to try to stop the run. We had to be patient to find a way and the set-piece came at a great time. It was a ruthless performance, the girls were fantastic in every area.

“I said at half-time to not settle, be ruthless and that was a performance that will stay with us for a long time.”