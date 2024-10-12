Wolves Women eager to improve on perfect derby day 10

Dan McNamara’s side have dominated their Black Country counterparts in recent years, going on a remarkable 10-game winning run over the Baggies.

Tomorrow the two teams face off again at The Hawthorns, just days after Morphet, Katie Johnson and Tammi George became the first women’s players ever to sign part-time contracts at Wolves.

Now, the skipper is eager to celebrate that landmark with another derby day victory in their latest Women’s National League clash.

Morphet said: “It will be very special. I always enjoy leading this team out, whatever stadium or game. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’ve got a great group of girls and I’m really proud to lead them out.

“It will be extra special. We have to keep our heads on and go there knowing it’s three points, it’s a league game and it’s important.

“We don’t want to get caught up in the occasion and I don’t think we will – our heads will be switched on for Sunday.

“It always adds a bit of something. There’s always a real edge to it and it’s always that little bit more competitive. I’m sure it will be exactly the same on Sunday.

“We’re really looking forward to it. We always enjoy a Black Country derby.”

Morphet and Wolves have plenty of derby memories to fall back on, having dominated their rivals in recent clashes.

The captain added: “A good memory was winning at The Hawthorns – that’s obviously a big one. And then beating them at Molineux.

“Even in the cup game when we went 2-0 down and beat them on penalties. We’ve got some really great memories against Albion, but we want to create another one on Sunday to make sure we continue that run.

“We just need to carry on the momentum and quality that we showed last week. Just based off how much we ran and how much we worked for each other.

“It’s showing that grit that maybe at times we haven’t shown as much as we should’ve so far, but it was really highlighted last week in why we got the three points.

“If we take that into Sunday, then we’re into a really good game.

“The fans are massive. Last time we played at The Hawthorns, they made themselves heard and we knew they were there. It will be great to get as many down there as possible because they’re a huge part and their songs are top notch – we always enjoy having their backing.”

Wolves have made a strong start to the season with six wins and one draw from their opening eight games, leaving them third in the table and a point off the top.

Summer signing Charlotte Greengrass notched twice in the 2-0 win over Rugby Borough last time out and the forward is excited for her first taste of the Black Country derby.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to it, the girls have spoken about the derby and how much it means to them, obviously I’ve not played in one like this before, but I’m really excited for it.

“With it also being at The Hawthorns, it will be a brilliant day and building off this performance as well, I’m really looking forward to it. We just need to win our battles and control the game.”