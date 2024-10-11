Wolves' Joe Hodge could be out for up to two months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at League One side Huddersfield Town, ‘felt a pop’ in his groin according to boss Michael Duff, and he would need to undergo some tests to assess the severity of his apparent injury.

Hodge was due to link up with the Republic of Ireland for their crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers against Norway. He was assessed by their medical team, and it appears he could be out for anywhere between eight to 10 weeks.

“You don’t know yet, it’s still early days,” said Jim Crawford, the national team coach said to the Irish Examiner.

“There is a real likelihood he won’t be involved for eight to 10 weeks, which is disappointing for him. You don’t know though, the boy’s recovery powers could be quick, it could be eight weeks.

“It’s a difficult situation for Joe because he saw the build-up to the game and wants to be part of it, but it is what it is.

“That’s the nature of the beast. I have no doubt that he will be back stronger and better than what he is now.”

His injury comes as a huge blow as he was finding his feet for his club and country. Hodge had already made seven appearances for the Terriers, which is one game shy of how many he played for QPR.

He had started in two of Huddersfield’s seven League One fixtures, and seemingly suffered his injury on what was his first start in three games. The five-time Republic of Ireland under-21 international is on a season-long loan at the Yorkshire club, and it’s hoped that his time spent with Huddersfield will help prepare him for first-team football at Molineux.

Hodge has been with Wolves since 2021, after joining from Manchester City. He’s made 13 appearances for the first-team so far, enjoying a run in the side under Bruno Lage. The Manchester-born defensive midfielder is under contract until 2027, and so there is still plenty of time for him to break into the squad.