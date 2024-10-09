Shropshire Star
Wolves youngsters hoping to gain experience from Wrexham defeat

Alfie Pond hopes Wolves' youngsters can take some lessons from their defeat to Wrexham.

By Liam Keen
Alfie Pond (Getty)

The under-21s took on the League One side on Tuesday evening in the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

But Wrexham's experience paid off with a comfortable 3-0 win in front of just under 4,000 fans.

Pond, who captained the side, hopes the team's up-and-coming stars can learn from this experience despite the result.

"It's not the result we wanted but I think we always knew it would be tough coming here," Pond told the Express & Star.

