Wolves youngsters hoping to gain experience from Wrexham defeat

The under-21s took on the League One side on Tuesday evening in the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

But Wrexham's experience paid off with a comfortable 3-0 win in front of just under 4,000 fans.

Pond, who captained the side, hopes the team's up-and-coming stars can learn from this experience despite the result.

"It's not the result we wanted but I think we always knew it would be tough coming here," Pond told the Express & Star.