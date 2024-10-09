Wolves issue updates on injured trio

The Colombian underwent surgery this week after he was stretchered off against Villa, with scans revealing damage to his MCL and ACL.

He has now begun the long road to recovery and although Wolves remain coy on the timeline for his return, he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Phil Hayward, head of high performance, said: “Everything went really well with Yerson. The surgeon was very pleased with how the procedure went. Yerson will be home for a couple of days now as he recovers, and we’ll see him at home during that time.

“Once he’s feeling better and the inflammation has settled down, he’ll be able to get up and about more, and he’ll be back into the club probably next week to start the early stages of his rehab.