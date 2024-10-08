EFL Trophy: Wrexham 3 Wolves U21s 0

In a fairly subdued start to the game, Wolves were relatively comfortable in possession throughout the early stages.

But a foul by Wes Okoduwa handed the hosts the chance to whip in a free-kick and Seb Revan’s cross was met by Mo Faal, who headed over.

James Jones then took aim from distance but Tom King got down well to save his effort.

Wrexham took the lead just after the 20-minute mark when former Wolves man Anthony Forde whipped in a fantastic free-kick for Lewis Brunt to tap home unmarked from close range.

Wolves were struggling for any attacking threat and when they did put together some crisp passing phases of play, they often overhit the final ball or found themselves offside.

The hosts then extended their advantage in the 37th minute when Paul Mullin latched onto a ball over the top from Forde and chipped the onrushing King.

Wolves entered the half-time break losing 2-0.

It took Wrexham just 12 minutes of the second half to add their third.

As the cross came in, a defensive mix-up saw Alfie Pond skew his clearance into the path of Faal, who made some space and performed an acrobatic overhead kick to smash the ball home.

Wolves fashioned a chance when two substitutes combined. Tom Edozie carried the ball forward with skill, before setting up Fletcher Holman, who fired over the bar.

Leo Lopes then took aim with a decent effort from distance, but goalkeeper Callum Burton was equal to it.

Pond made a fantastic late block to deny Jack Marriott, as Wrexham looked for a fourth.

Wolves were unable to get back into the game as they were beaten comfortably on their travels.

After a 2-2 draw with Port Vale in the first game of northern Group B, which Wolves lost on penalties, the under-21s still sit on one point after their defeat to Wrexham.

Teams

Wolves: King, Okoduwa, Mabeta, Pond, Voice (Ojinnaka, 62), Sutherland, Ashworth, Whittingham, Barnett (Lopes, 73), Cundle (Edozie, 62), Angel (Holman, 62).

Subs not used: Esen, Farmer, White.

Wrexham: Burton, Brunt, Rathbone (McClean, 87), Revan, Boyle, Jones, James, Ashfield (Dobson, 80), Forde, Faal (Fletcher, 83), Mullin (Marriott, 83).

Subs not used: Howard, Scarr, Barnett.