Dave Edwards: Wolves must learn to do basics a whole lot better

The clash against Brentford was always going to be a pressure game because of the start to the season Wolves have had.

It would have been a game they have been eyeing up as a potential fixture where they can get points for quite a number of weeks now with the run of games they have had.

I don’t think anyone really saw this result coming because their performances had been pretty good.

But there was a lot of pressure on that game against Brentford and unfortunately, the players just did not handle that pressure.

You know Brentford are going to start fast as they have done all season. It was an old-school match, box-to-box with loads going on and Wolves lacked any sort of control, which played into Brentford’s hands.