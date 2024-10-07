Wolves part ways with set piece coach

The Scot, who joined Wolves in July as the club's first ever dedicated set piece coach, has departed just two days after the club's 5-3 battering at Brentford in which they looked fragile from corners against the London club's towering defenders.

The decision to part ways with Wilson has come jointly between head coach Gary O'Neil and the club's hierarchy, after a general consensus that the move had not worked out.

It is understood Wilson had not integrated well into Wolves' backroom team and in recent weeks he was also demoted from his place on the bench.