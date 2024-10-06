Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brentford as three get 3/10

Sam Johnstone - 3

The goalkeeper had a day to forget conceding five goals, the fifth of which he was partly at fault for. He did not command his box.

Nelson Semedo - 4

The defender had one good assist going forward but was caught out a few times defensively. Not one of the worst performers, but not the best.

Craig Dawson - 5

Dawson was the pick of the centre-backs with a solid enough performance in difficult circumstances, while those struggled around him.

Toti Gomes - 3

Poor on the ball, weak in the air and with no positioning or awareness. Toti had an incredibly poor afternoon.