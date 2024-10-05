Gary O'Neil vows changes at Wolves following capitulation at Brentford

In a 5-3 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium the supporters inside the stadium turned on Wolves for the first time this season after six losses in seven Premier League games.

They booed the introduction of Hwang Hee-chan from the substitutes bench alongside chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.

O’Neil, furious at the result and performance, said: “The reaction at the end, I fully understand. I’m absolutely devastated with the way the team performed today, and if I was a supporter of the football club, I’d be equally as devastated or even more so.

“So I fully understand that reaction. I wasn’t too aware of anything around the substitution. I couldn’t hear anything from where I was.

“I think we’ve reached the point now and today shows me that there needs to be a change.

“Things need to change quickly around how we do things because for the team to be able to put in that level of performance today was worrying.