Brentford 5 Wolves 3 - Report

Nathan Collins headed the Bees in front against his old club just over a minute into the game before a swift Matheus Cunha equaliser.

But Wolves’ defensive errors reared their ugly heads again as Mario Lemina fouled Collins for a penalty, which Bryan Mbeumo converted.

Wolves managed to drag themselves level again through Jorgen Strand Larsen but immediately gave away another poor goal as Christian Norgaard finished.

Ethan Pinnock headed home Brentford’s fourth just before half-time to give Wolves a mountain to climb.

Wolves failed to impose themselves in the second half as Fabio Carvalho scored a late fifth.

Rayan Ait-Nouri then scored an injury time consolation for Wolves on a day the travelling fans turned on the team amid a disappointing loss.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes to the team that lost to Liverpool last time out.

Craig Dawson returned from illness and replaced Santi Bueno, while Carlos Forbs made his first Wolves start as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde dropped to the bench.

Thomas Frank made one change to his Brentford side, as Norgaard replaced Carvalho.

Ahead of this fixture Brentford became the first team ever to score within the first minute of three consecutive Premier League fixtures.

On this occasion it took them roughly one minute 16 seconds as Toti Gomes lost track of Collins in the box and the former Wolves defender was unmarked to head home from close range.

However, Wolves equalised just two minutes later with a fantastic team move. Forbs made a brilliant pass to find Nelson Semedo, who made an equally brilliant run, and his cut back found Cunha who swept home.

Brentford v Wolves (Getty)

After a frantic start Wolves enjoyed a spell of pressure as Forbs found plenty of space down the right. Another move resulted in Semedo firing over the bar.

But another avoidable Wolves mistake handed Brentford a penalty, as Lemina dragged Collins to the floor when a cross came in.

Referee Andrew Madley did not award the penalty initially but was instructed to view the pitchside monitor by VAR and he pointed to the spot, as Mbeumo sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way.

But just six minutes later Wolves levelled again. Collin’s poor pass allowed Ait-Nouri to cross low into the box and Larsen did superbly well to get in front of Pinnock and slide the ball into the far corner.

Wolves have been rightly criticised for scoring and then allowing teams a way back into the game so quickly and they proved why just two minutes after equalising with another calamitous goal.

After Toti won his header, Joao Gomes popped the ball up to Lemina to clear his lines but his poor pass was intercepted and Brentford were in after just two passes, as Norgaard broke clear and finished into the bottom corner.

Wolves were immediately under pressure and the Bees almost scored again when Kevin Schade beat Ait-Nouri at the back post and should have finished, but Johnstone made a save with his feet from close range.

Brentford v Wolves (Getty)

Wolves were being battered by set pieces and another mistake just before half-time saw Brentford extend their advantage. Pinnock was left completely unmarked and headed home.

As the teams entered half-time, with Wolves losing 4-2, there were loud boos from the away end.

Once the second half got under way, Wolves controlled the ball but did very little with it.

After 57 minutes O’Neil made an attacking change as Hwang Hee-chan replaced midfielder Andre. That substitution was met by loud boos from the travelling Wolves fans, who also chanted ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.

Shortly after the Wolves fans did start chanting in support of the team, but the players looked devoid of confidence as they struggled to impose themselves.

Brentford continued to threaten from set pieces and came close with a series of corners as Wolves looked weak.

Cunha was screaming for a penalty but after nothing was given, Brentford cut through Wolves and Schade was through on goal. Johnstone made a good save before Toti cleared the ball.

Brentford finally found their fifth goal after a poor Johnstone pass handed them possession. A low cross came in, which the goalkeeper got a hand to, but directed it to Carvalho for a tap in.

Ait-Nouri then scored a late third for Wolves, as they were condemned to a 5-3 defeat.

Key moments

GOAL 2 Collins heads Brentford in front

GOAL 4 Cunha sweeps home a swift equaliser

GOAL 20 Mbeumo scores his penalty to regain Brentford’s lead

GOAL 26 Larsen slides home a fantastic equaliser

GOAL 28 Norgaard finishes into the bottom corner

GOAL 45+2 Pinnock heads home for the Bees

GOAL 90 Carvalho scores a late fifth

GOAL 90+3 Ait-Nouri with a consolation for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Semedo, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre (Hwang, 57), J.Gomes (Bellegarde, 78), Lemina, Forbs (Guedes, 68), Cunha, Larsen.

Subs not used: Sa, Bueno, Doherty, Doyle, R.Gomes, Sarabia.

Brentford: Flekken, Van Den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer (Roerslev, 90), Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard (Konak, 90) (Yarmoliuk, 77), Schade (Carvalho, 77), Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Trevitt, Ji-soo.