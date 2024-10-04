Gary O'Neil has say on Wolves' Premier League position

A difficult set of fixtures has left Wolves propping up the other 19 clubs, with one point from six games.

It would be an easy conclusion to suggest the players’ morale is suffering as a result, but ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Brentford, the head coach is adamant that the squad are in a good place and pay no attention to the league standings.

“The lads are fine,” O’Neil said.

“The obviously know we’re 20th, not that 20th means anything after six games because we could have played the three newly-promoted teams, or you play the six at the top and the league table looks very different.