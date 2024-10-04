Brentford v Wolves: Liam Keen's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gary O'Neil does have options to make changes to his starting XI, but has so far stuck with his tried and tested players and I expect him to stick with them again, in a variation of a 4-3-3 system.

Sam Johnstone would be expected to play between the sticks, while Craig Dawson is likely to be recalled to the starting XI after his illness and I would expect him to partner Toti Gomes at centre-back, with Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the two full-back positions.