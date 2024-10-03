Former Wolves 'white Pele' James Henry recalls fiery Brentford encounter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

‘I saw my mate, the other day.’ Not words which necessarily sound like the prelude to a terrace anthem.

But it is indeed one that used to get an airing at Molineux, paying tribute to the skills and talent of wide midfielder James Henry.

The next line compared him to the Brazilian legend Pele, regarded as one of the best the game has ever seen.

Henry laughs.

“I mean, it’s a bit far from the truth, isn’t it?

“It was always nice to hear though, when the fans have a song for you.”

They certainly had a song for him when Wolves played Brentford in the February of their League One winning season of 2013/14.

Yes. That’s League One, just over a decade ago. A very different fixture to the one taking place on Saturday at Brentford’s now Gtech Community Stadium, a fixture now heading into its fourth season in the Premier League. But perhaps, even two divisions lower as it was ten years ago, one which carried a bit more spice.

Brentford had played 30 games and amassed 66 points, enough to have them topping the table. Wolves were third with 64 from 30, behind, on goal difference, Leyton Orient, who had played two games more.

Fourth-placed Preston were seven points adrift, in what had been – and would continue to be – a three-horse race for the two automatic promotion places.

“I remember that was such a battle all season with the three of us going for the two promotion places,” Henry recalled this week.

“It was a proper challenge all the way, and I remember going to Brentford that day felt like a really big game.”

It certainly did.

Especially within the confines of the old Griffin Park, a proper ground as some might say, with the fans fervent, atmosphere crackling and tackles flying in, many of them from Bees full back Alan McCormack.

Wolves’ substitutes Aaron McCarey and David Davis even managed to get in a bit of a ruck with some disgruntled representatives of the home faithful positioned near the away dugout.

Brentford were unbeaten in 19 league games during which they had taken an incredible 51 points. Wolves were just starting to hit their straps and had won five in a row. Irresistible force meets immovable object. And that’s exactly what it felt like.

And it was Henry who opened the scoring on the stroke of half time, converting first time from a Kevin McDonald pullback, albeit not exactly in the manner in which he was aiming for.

“I was very happy to score that first goal but I was actually aiming for the front post,” he admits.

James Henry of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates (AMA)

“I don’t really know how it ended up looping in at the back post – but I’ll take it!”

After a tight first half the second became the Michael Jacobs show, as Henry’s partner-in-wing-crime struck twice, to take his personal tally to four in two games, and Wolves won 3-0.

“Michael Jacobs was absolutely unbelievable that day,” Henry continues.

“It was a game where we all held strong and got the result and it was a really important one at that stage of the season.”

It would develop into one of the most memorable seasons of Henry’s career, a career still going strong, at the age of 35, in full-time football with Aldershot in the National League.

It all began in the academy at home-town club Reading, for whom he would make 18 appearances, one of which was as a very late substitute in the Royals’ 3-0 win at Molineux in the 2008/09 season which ultimately saw Wolves lift the Championship title.

In the early part of his career Henry was dispatched on several loan spells, with Nottingham Forest and Norwich without a huge amount of success, but very positively at Bournemouth, where he scored four in 11.

Then came a couple of loans with Millwall, with a manager and assistant pairing of a certain Kenny Jackett and Joe Gallen, which would ultimately work so well that it led to a permanent move.