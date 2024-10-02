Gary O'Neil confident as he makes Wolves plea

Just one point from six games leaves Wolves propping up the other 19 teams, below newly-promoted Southampton on goal difference.

Wolves’ struggles have been compounded by the fact they missed out on a centre-back in the summer and have now lost Yerson Mosquera to a serious knee injury.

But O’Neil – sure that Wolves will turn it around – is eager to forget the excuses and improve.

“Of course the transfer window doesn’t always look exactly how I wanted it to, but that’s life,” O’Neil said. “I’ve had enough relegation battles as a player, been in enough promotion battles and enough situations that are tough, to know that you just need to dig in and do better.