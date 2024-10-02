Gary O'Neil confident as he makes Wolves plea
Gary O’Neil is ‘100 per cent confident’ that Wolves’ poor run will end but insists they must all do better to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.
Just one point from six games leaves Wolves propping up the other 19 teams, below newly-promoted Southampton on goal difference.
Wolves’ struggles have been compounded by the fact they missed out on a centre-back in the summer and have now lost Yerson Mosquera to a serious knee injury.
But O’Neil – sure that Wolves will turn it around – is eager to forget the excuses and improve.
“Of course the transfer window doesn’t always look exactly how I wanted it to, but that’s life,” O’Neil said. “I’ve had enough relegation battles as a player, been in enough promotion battles and enough situations that are tough, to know that you just need to dig in and do better.