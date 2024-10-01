Dave Edwrds: Keep up that level and I’m sure Wolves will be OK

It was probably the most complete performance from Wolves, in terms of playing well for 90 minutes.

In recent games, they have been able to do it for a half or 60 minutes and then the levels have dropped off a little.

Whereas for the whole 90 minutes, they were good against Liverpool. They looked fit, they looked strong they had a good game plan but ultimately they were up against a very good team who put them to the sword.

I felt like the first half an hour in particular was Wolves strongest spell of the game.

They came out of the blocks fast and got the crowd behind them which is something you always want to do in those big games.

But they could not take advantage of some situations. The midfield three were terrific. Andre was absolutely incredible again along with Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina.