Liam Keen analysis: Wolves can’t keep emotions in check and it costs them

The captain, crestfallen at five defeats in six Premier League games, could not hide his frustration as he was consoled by players of both teams.

The image of head coach Gary O’Neil putting his arm around an upset Lemina after the game sums up Wolves’ season so far.

They are a team full of heart and quality, but they look devoid of all confidence.

In every game so far Wolves have managed to put together some sort of performance – albeit not a complete 90 minute display – and it was the same story on Saturday against Liverpool.

Wolves had long spells of pressure in the first half, won the midfield battle and defended well when Liverpool had their moments.

Conceding just before half-time was frustrating, and it was an avoidable goal full of more individual mistakes, but Wolves dragged themselves back into the game through a Rayan Ait-Nouri goal.

Jorgen Strand Larsen made an error in tracking Diogo Jota for the opening goal, but made up for it by refusing to give up on a loose ball in the box and creating that equaliser.

But Wolves, in their typical over-emotional fashion, got caught up in the equaliser and atmosphere to foolishly hand Liverpool the winner.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a static remote camera behind the goal.) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool reacts as Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Mistakes in the lead up to the cross result in the biggest mistake of them all, as Nelson Semedo loses Jota, allows him to get the run on him and then makes enough clumsy contact to bring him to the floor and give the officials no choice.