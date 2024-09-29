Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Liverpool as two get 4/10

Sam Johnstone - 4

The goalkeeper made one world class save in the first half, but otherwise looked unsure of himself and made several errors with the ball at his feet.

Nelson Semedo - 5

It was by no means a bad overall performance from Semedo, but his mistake in giving away the penalty was foolish from an experienced player that knows better.

Santi Bueno - 6

Bueno did well enough on his return to the starting XI and was not directly at fault for any of Wolves’ shortcomings.

Toti Gomes - 5

Toti’s overall display was actually better than his five rating, but unfortunately he had a hand in the first goal and was also caught out on other occasions, with Johnstone saving him.