Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Liverpool as two get 4/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance after defeat to Liverpool.
Sam Johnstone - 4
The goalkeeper made one world class save in the first half, but otherwise looked unsure of himself and made several errors with the ball at his feet.
Nelson Semedo - 5
It was by no means a bad overall performance from Semedo, but his mistake in giving away the penalty was foolish from an experienced player that knows better.
Santi Bueno - 6
Bueno did well enough on his return to the starting XI and was not directly at fault for any of Wolves’ shortcomings.
Toti Gomes - 5
Toti’s overall display was actually better than his five rating, but unfortunately he had a hand in the first goal and was also caught out on other occasions, with Johnstone saving him.