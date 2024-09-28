Gary O'Neil heaps praise on Wolves fans following Liverpool defeat

In what is Wolves’ worst start to a season since 2003, a 2-1 loss at home to Liverpool has compounded their misery as they sit bottom of the table.

However, Wolves once again had good moments on an ultimately disappointing day, and O’Neil has praised the Molineux crowd for their support at the end of the game.

“With one point from six, you would expect a boo or cries for the manager to be changed or some negative reaction from the fan base,” O’Neil said.

“But what you see is them staying behind to clap their team because they see what they give.

“They show a good understanding of the situation of the football club. We’ve lost start starting centre-backs this week, we’ve rushed Toti back from a hamstring injury and have gone out and shown everyone what we are.

“I’m disappointed it didn’t give us enough to get a result which we need and want but I can only hold them accountable to what I think they can give and they gave everything today.

“I’m gutted for them that they came up a bit short again.”