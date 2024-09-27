Wolves v Liverpool: Who's out and who's a doubt

The club have a couple injury concerns and Gary O'Neil's options have now been limited further by a virus in the Wolves camp.

Toti Gomes - 50% chance

The defender has missed the last three games with a tight hamstring but returned to light training on Friday before the clash with Villa.

This week, Toti has taken part in some training again, but his inclusion tomorrow is still in doubt.

O'Neil said: "We'll test him again in the morning.

"He's trained a bit this week but I wouldn't say he was fully fit.